Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako was named the J. League's most valuable player for the first time on Tuesday after the season's joint top scorer played an instrumental role in the club winning their first top-flight title.

The 33-year-old scored 22 goals as he started all but two of the 34 J1 games for Kobe. His hold-up play, shooting and passing abilities were vital to the team's attack and title charge.

"I'm really pleased to be part of Vissel Kobe's wonderful history in winning the first J1 title," the former Koln and Werder Bremen player said at the award ceremony. "I'm genuinely happy to have won the J. League MVP and top scorer honor."