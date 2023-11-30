Japanese horse Equinox is set to retire after winning a record sixth straight Grade 1 race at last weekend's Japan Cup, owner Silk Racing said Thursday.

Rated the No. 1 racehorse in the world, the four-year-old is an eight-time winner in 10 career starts and has produced a Japan record ¥2.2 billion ($15 million) in winnings.

He won his maiden start in August 2021 followed by winning his debut stakes race three months later.

After finishing runner-up in two legs of Japan's Triple Crown in 2022, Equinox then rolled to victory in six straight major races, including this year's 2,410-meter Dubai Sheema Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

With French jockey Christophe Lemaire aboard, the Tetsuya Kimura-trained Equinox powered home to win by four lengths over second-favorite Liberty Island in the 2,400-meter Japan Cup on Sunday.