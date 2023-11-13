Kyogo Furuhashi will miss Japan's upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering a head injury during Celtic's 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Samurai Blue striker had given the Hoops a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute with his sixth league goal of the season before being forced out of the game following a collision with Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic early in the second half at Celtic Park.

The Montenegrin's shoulder made heavy contact with Furuhashi's head during an aggressive aerial challenge, leaving the Celtic star requiring treatment for several minutes before being helped from the pitch.

Rubezic was shown only a yellow card for the foul, prompting home fans to loudly voice their dissatisfaction.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Furuhashi would not travel for Japan's Asian qualifying Group B games against Myanmar in Osaka on Thursday and against Syria five days later in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"The medical team is saying that he will stay now," Rodgers said after the match. "So he won't travel to Japan and will rest the next seven days."

Daizen Maeda, Celtic's other Japanese forward, had already withdrawn from Hajime Moriyasu's 26-man squad after suffering a knee injury last week that could keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun opened the scoring against Aberdeen, while countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu, who came on for the injured Furuhashi, netted twice deep into injury time, adding to a penalty from Luis Palma and a 92nd-minute strike from David Turnbull.

Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata came off the bench for Celtic in the 81st minute.