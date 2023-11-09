Looking back at his major league rookie season, Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida voiced his frustration and vowed to do better in 2024.

The two-time batting champion with the Orix Buffaloes in the Pacific League, who joined the Red Sox on a five-year deal worth $90 million, finished with a .289 average, 15 home runs and 72 RBIs in 140 games.

His batting average ranked fifth in the American League and first on the team among qualified hitters, but his on-base percentage, a category he led twice in Japan, was just 20th in the AL at .338.

The number of walks he drew topped out at 12 in April and decreased to two in September. Altogether, he tallied just 34 free passes while striking out 81 times. In 2022, his final season with the Buffaloes, Yoshida drew 80 walks and struck out just 41 times while posting a .335 average, 21 home runs and 88 RBIs in 119 games.

"I thought it was really tough after actually experiencing it (a major league season)," the 30-year-old said. "I can't be satisfied at all."

Yoshida had three hits on July 25 to raise his batting average to an AL-best .320, but fell into a slump after that, due largely to fatigue, including an 0-for-18 stretch from July 26-31.

"Opponents began to locate pitches well against me," Yoshida said.

He emphasized the importance of daily preparation, including sleeping and eating well, and said he aims to perform more consistently throughout the season.

"There are many challenges," Yoshida said. "I just have to keep improving."