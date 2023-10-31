Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) who faces accusations of sexual assault in Spain, has been banned from all soccer-related activities for three years, FIFA said on Monday.

World soccer's governing body initially suspended Rubiales for three months following the allegedly nonconsensual kiss he gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Rubiales said he will use his right to appeal, accusing FIFA of not giving him the chance to defend himself.