Eddie Jones said on Tuesday he is committed to coaching Australia for the long haul and stood by his ill-fated youth policy that saw the Wallabies crash to their earliest-ever Rugby World Cup exit.

The 63-year-old Australian, whose mother and wife are Japanese, has been linked with the vacant Japan head coaching job since Australian media reported he had interviewed for it a couple of days before the Wallabies' final World Cup warmup.

In his first public appearance since returning to Australia, Jones said he had not spoken to "anyone" about the Brave Blossoms role and had no idea where the reports had come from.