France coach Fabien Galthie could not disguise his desolation after his four-year plan to bring the nation its first World Cup triumph ended in a one-point loss to the Springboks in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Galthie's first thoughts after the 29-28 defeat were for the fans who had supported the team so vociferously throughout the campaign as well as the players and their families but said he had no regrets about how it had been conducted.

"No regrets, none," he told reporters. "The players have a right to lose a match like this. I thought we did everything to optimize our potential and we dealt with a few incidents as well.