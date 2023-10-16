Aguri Iwasaki earned his first career domestic tour title Sunday, winning the Japan Open golf championship by two strokes.

The 25-year-old posted the day's low round with a 5-under 65 to finish the 72-hole major at 8-under 272 at Ibaraki Country Club in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture.

Iwasaki, who began the day three shots off the lead, had six birdies against one bogey en route to earning a five-year Japan Golf Tour exemption and winner's purse of ¥42 million ($280,000).

Ryo Ishikawa, an 18-time winner on the tour, finished alone in second after a 68.

"This will be a big confidence boost for me," said Iwasaki, who has struggled on the European Tour this season after earning his card by finishing third on the 2022 JGTO money list.

"I'm getting used to difficult pin positions in Europe. That might've helped here. I'll try to win more and entertain the gallery."

Mikumu Horikawa (68) and Australia's Brad Kennedy (69) were among five players who shared third place at 3 under.