Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it said on Monday.

Some of those racing in the heat ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the checkered flag, while Williams rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to finish the competition.

The International Automobile Federation said in a statement it had "begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions.