Formula One drivers declared the Qatar Grand Prix as the toughest physical test of their career on Sunday, with some calling for a review of its place in the calendar, after a grueling race that saw several vomit in their helmets and some taken to the medical center afterwards.

Logan Sargeant of Williams retired after 40 laps after complaining that he felt too sick to continue, suffering severe dehydration and vomiting.

His team chief James Vowles said he felt a responsibility for his drivers' health and advised him to retire.