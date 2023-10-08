Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo was named La Liga Player of the Month for September on Friday following a run of outstanding performances for Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old Samurai Blue star beat four other nominees — including Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham — to win the monthly award for the first time in his career.

Kubo scored four goals during the month, including a brace against Granada on Sept. 2, helping Sociedad earn 12 points from a total of 15 available.

Sociedad's only loss during the stretch was a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Sept. 17, with Kubo helping set up his team's goal as part of a stellar outing against his former club.

Following a slow start to the Spanish top-flight season, Sociedad's strong results in September have lifted the Basque club toward the top of the standings.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu on Wednesday named Kubo to the squad for international friendlies against Canada and Tunisia this month.