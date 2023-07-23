Japan lost to host Poland in the men’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals on Saturday, going down 19-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-21.

Japan, a first-time semifinalist at either the current tournament or the preceding World League that began in 1990, will face Italy in the bronze final on Sunday after the Europeans were beaten in straight sets by the United States in the other semifinal.

Captain Yuki Ishikawa scored six points as Japan won the first set, but a tight second went to Poland after a Kento Miyaura spike was blocked to give Poland the advantage when the set was at deuce. Lukasz Kaczmarek scored the deciding set point.