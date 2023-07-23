Takayoshi Noma delivered a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning among his three hits as the Hiroshima Carp extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday.

Masato Morishita (6-2) held the Dragons to three runs, two earned, over eight innings for the win. The right-hander also led off the seventh with a double and scored on Noma’s single to left for a 3-2 lead at Mazda Stadium.

Matt Davidson added a two-run single later in the seventh.