  • The Pacific League's Chusei Mannami is congratulated by his teammates after his home run during Game 2 of NPB's All-Star series in Hiroshima on Thursday. | KYODO
Hiroshima – Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters outfielder Chusei Mannami homered for the second straight day, going deep off DeNA BayStars pitcher Trevor Bauer, as the Pacific League clubbed the Central League 6-1 Thursday to sweep Nippon Professional Baseball’s two-game All-Star series.

Rookie right-hander Shumpeita Yamashita allowed one hit over two innings to earn the win after his Orix Buffaloes teammate, catcher Kenya Wakatsuki plated the game’s first run with a second-inning sacrifice fly at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium.

The 23-year-old Mannami, who is having a breakout season with 15 home runs, 41 runs, and 42 RBIs this year, was making his first All-Star appearance and was named Game 2 MVP.

