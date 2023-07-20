  • The Hawks' Yuki Yanagita homered and drove in two runs to lead the Pacific League to a win on Wednesday night in the first of NPB's two All-Star games. | KYODO
  • Nagoya

KYODO – The Pacific League All-Star team provided the offensive fireworks on Wednesday in an 8-1 win over the Central League in the first of this year’s two Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star games.

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks outfielder Yuki Yanagita singled in a run in the PL’s four-run first inning and blasted a third-inning homer at Vantelin Dome Nagoya and was named the game’s MVP.

Chiba Lotte Marines right-hander Roki Sasaki worked a scoreless first inning to earn the win for the PL, which now holds an 89-80 lead over the CL with 11 ties.

