Rank-and-file wrestlers Nishikigi and Hokutofuji both won for the ninth time Tuesday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament to remain in the lead after sekiwake Hoshoryu suffered a surprising defeat.

The trio entered the 10th of 15 days at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena in a three-way tie for the lead, but the normally lightning-quick Hoshoryu found himself quickly on the back foot and fell to his second loss.

Hoshoryu, the nephew of Mongolian former yokozuna Asashoryu and one of the three sekiwake seeking promotion to ozeki, sumo’s second highest rank, is one most aggressive wrestlers in the elite makuuchi division, but was second-best in his charge against komusubi Kotonowaka.