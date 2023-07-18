  • Orix's Shumpeita Yamashita pitches against the Hawks at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
    Orix's Shumpeita Yamashita pitches against the Hawks at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Leandro Cedeno homered for the second straight game to back a strong pitching performance by Shumpeita Yamashita as the Orix Buffaloes completed a three-game sweep of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks with a 3-0 win Monday.

On the last day of games before the NPB All-Star break, the Hawks extended a losing streak to nine games for the first time since September 1996, when the team was known as the Daiei Hawks.

A day after his 10th-inning solo home run lifted the Pacific League-leading Buffaloes to a 2-1 victory, Venezuelan designated hitter Cedeno hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Carter Stewart Jr. (0-2) at PayPay Dome.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW