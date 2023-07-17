Masataka Yoshida launched his second major league grand slam in a six-RBI outing as he led the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday.

His World Baseball Classic-winning Samurai Japan teammate Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, hit his MLB-leading 34th home run for the Los Angeles Angels in their 9-8 loss to the Houston Astros.

A day after his 30th birthday, when he saw his multi-hit streak end at eight games, Yoshida went 3-for-5 and scored two runs to help the Red Sox win the series at Wrigley Field.