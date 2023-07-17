  • Buffaloes designated hitter Leandro Cedeno connects on a three-run home run against the Hawks in the sixth inning in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
    Buffaloes designated hitter Leandro Cedeno connects on a three-run home run against the Hawks in the sixth inning in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Fukuoka – Leandro Cedeno homered for the second straight game to back a strong pitching performance by Shumpeita Yamashita as the Orix Buffaloes completed a three-game sweep of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks with a 3-0 win Monday.

The once-dominant Hawks, who won six Japan Series titles over seven years through 2020, extended a losing streak to nine games for the first time since September 1996, when the team was known as the Daiei Hawks.

A day after his 10th-inning solo home run lifted the Pacific League-leading Buffaloes to a 2-1 victory, Venezuelan designated hitter Cedeno hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Carter Stewart Jr. (0-2) at PayPay Dome.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW