Promotion-seeking sekiwake Hoshoryu remained on top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie after outmaneuvering agile No. 4 maegashira Ura at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

Newly promoted ozeki Kirishima, meanwhile, suffered an upset loss to No. 3 Midorifuji in a marathon bout that was paused midway so officials could re-tie the ozeki’s belt.

Hoshoryu, who is looking to move up to the second-highest rank of ozeki, shares the top rung at 7-1 with No. 1 Nishikigi and No. 9 Hokutofuji after eight days of action at Dolphins Arena.