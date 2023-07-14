Japan head coach Jamie Joseph has brought in some familiar names for Saturday’s non-test match featuring a Brave Blossoms side out to avenge last weekend’s 38-6 defeat to the All Blacks XV.

The second of five home warm-up games for Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France sees seven changes made to the starting fifteen. It includes wholesale changes to the front row, with regular 2019 World Cup starters Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki and Gu Ji Won all getting the nod at Kumamoto’s Egao Kenko Stadium.

“Lots of experienced players weren’t playing last week and when it got hot and tough, we started to have times where the team was very quiet,” Joseph said.