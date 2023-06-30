Japan rugby head coach Jamie Joseph is ready to leave his post after the World Cup in France, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The 53-year-old from New Zealand had initially opted to stay on after his second World Cup with the Brave Blossoms, but negotiations did not go smoothly, according to the sources.

In March, Masato Tsuchida, president of the Japan Rugby Football Union, called Joseph the No. 1 candidate for the team beyond the Rugby World Cup, to be held between Sept. 8 and Oct. 28.