Former Japan and Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki has agreed to extend his contract at Sint-Truiden, the Belgian top-flight club said Wednesday.
The 37-year-old, who famously won the English Premier League title with Leicester during the 2015-16 season, joined Sint-Truiden last August and played in every league game this past season.
The club will welcome former Vissel Kobe manager Thorsten Fink for the new season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.