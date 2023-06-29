Former Japan and Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki has agreed to extend his contract at Sint-Truiden, the Belgian top-flight club said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who famously won the English Premier League title with Leicester during the 2015-16 season, joined Sint-Truiden last August and played in every league game this past season.

The club will welcome former Vissel Kobe manager Thorsten Fink for the new season.