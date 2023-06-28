Sumo’s newest rankings, which were released Monday, are sure to have excited fans who enjoy following the careers of up-and-coming talent.

Several prospects that have long been marked for greatness achieved new career highs on the Nagoya tournament banzuke, with a few of the more well-known set to debut in the sport’s top two divisions in July.

That group includes a pair of disciples of former yokozuna Hakuho who got new shikona (ring names) to go along with their promotions.