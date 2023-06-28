Sumo’s newest rankings, which were released Monday, are sure to have excited fans who enjoy following the careers of up-and-coming talent.
Several prospects that have long been marked for greatness achieved new career highs on the Nagoya tournament banzuke, with a few of the more well-known set to debut in the sport’s top two divisions in July.
That group includes a pair of disciples of former yokozuna Hakuho who got new shikona (ring names) to go along with their promotions.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.