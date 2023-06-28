  • Some of the Hanshin Tigers players voted onto the CL All-Star team via a fan ballot, including Koji Chikamoto (front row, far left), at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday | KYODO
    Some of the Hanshin Tigers players voted onto the CL All-Star team via a fan ballot, including Koji Chikamoto (front row, far left), at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Ten players from the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers have been voted onto the CL All-Star team via a fan ballot, Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday.

Tigers center fielder and leadoff man Koji Chikamoto received an NPB-high 769,587 votes. SoftBank Hawks outfielder Yuki Yanagita was selected as designated hitter on a Pacific League-high 725,834 ballots.

This marks the ninth time the dynamic slugger has been named to an All-Star team, the most of any of the 23 players selected through this year’s fan ballot.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW