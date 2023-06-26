Toronto – Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi earned his seventh win of the season after throwing seven innings of one-run ball in a 12-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Kikuchi (7-2) held the Athletics to two hits, including a sixth-inning home run by Tony Kemp, while striking out eight and walking two in a 101-pitch outing at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The 32-year-old left-hander used his curveball effectively en route to equaling his MLB career high in wins, set in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners.
