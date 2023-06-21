Hiroki Ito, Kaoru Mitoma, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda found the net as Japan thumped Peru 4-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday, wrapping up its two June outings in resounding fashion following a 6-0 drubbing of 10-man El Salvador.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue showed plenty of attacking intent as they cruised to victory at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka, with captain Wataru Endo starting along with fellow World Cup mainstays Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada after they all stayed on the bench against El Salvador on Thursday.

“Our players prepared well and expressed our football, each of them stringing passes together to win. We want to build on this win against a strong South American side,” Moriyasu said. “Players battled in one-on-ones and fulfilled their roles both individually and collectively to build good attack from good defense.”