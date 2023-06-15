  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Rangers in the ninth inning in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

Arlington, Texas – Shohei Ohtani belted his American League-leading 21st home run and got multiple hits for the fourth straight game during the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-3 loss against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

While his team’s three-game winning run came to an end at Globe Life Field, Ohtani’s two-run, opposite-field shot off Will Smith in the ninth inning saw the two-way star move two clear of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on the AL home run chart.

Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani also singled in the fourth as he went 2-for-4 with a walk, raising his batting average to .299.

