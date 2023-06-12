  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani slides into second during the fourth inning against the Mariners in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Angels' Shohei Ohtani slides into second during the fourth inning against the Mariners in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with three singles and Zach Neto homered twice to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Ohtani singled to right three times and scored a run at Angel Stadium, extending his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. The two-way star has had at least three hits in a game three times already in June.

The Angels got a pair of solo home runs from Neto and three RBIs from Matt Thaiss.

