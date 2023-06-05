Hideki Matsuyama carded a 4-over 76 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament to finish seven strokes back as Norway’s Viktor Hovland claimed the title in a playoff.

Hovland, a runner-up in last month’s PGA Championship, shot a final-round 70 that left him tied at 7-under with American Denny McCarthy. The 25-year-old Norwegian sealed the victory on the first playoff hole.

Starting the final day two strokes off the pace, Matsuyama shot four birdies against four bogeys and two double bogeys to finish the tournament tied for 16th at an even-par 288.