Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo is in line to make his Champions League debut next season after Real Sociedad qualified for Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in a decade on Sunday.

Sociedad secured a fourth place finish in Spain’s La Liga with a game to spare despite a 2-1 defeat away against Atletico Madrid, as fifth-placed Villarreal also lost by the same scoreline away to Rayo Vallecano to remain five points behind.

“I’m happy, said the 21-year-old, who has bagged nine goals in his fourth season in La Liga — the most by a Japanese in a single Spanish top-flight campaign. “The result doesn’t matter today, it’s all about booking the CL berth.