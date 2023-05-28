YOKOHAMA – The Ryukyu Golden Kings claimed their first B. League championship with an 88-73 win over the Chiba Jets on Sunday.
The Okinawa-based team completed a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three finals at Yokohama Arena a day after winning Game 1 96-93 in double overtime.
Guard Koh Flippin had a team-high 21 points and eight assists off the bench for the Golden Kings, while center Jack Cooley contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds.
