YOKOHAMA – The Ryukyu Golden Kings claimed their first B. League championship with an 88-73 win over the Chiba Jets on Sunday.

The Okinawa-based team completed a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three finals at Yokohama Arena a day after winning Game 1 96-93 in double overtime.

Guard Koh Flippin had a team-high 21 points and eight assists off the bench for the Golden Kings, while center Jack Cooley contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds.

