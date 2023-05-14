Inaugural Japan Rugby League One champions Saitama Wild Knights will defend their crown next week following a 51-20 semifinal win over Yokohama Eagles on Saturday.

A second-half hat trick of tries from explosive Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground saw the Wild Knights rebound from a first-half 17-15 deficit and book their place in the final, where they will play either Tokyo Sungoliath or Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay, who face each other at the same ground on Sunday.

Robbie Deans’ team has lost just once in the two-year history of the tournament, and much of that success has been down to the accurate right boot of Rikiya Matsuda. And the fly-half was again to the fore, kicking five penalties, three conversions and a drop goal.