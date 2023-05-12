  • Takumi Minamino scores for Japan during the Asian Cup final against Qatar in February 2019. Japan, which lost in the final, was drawn into Pool D for the 2023 tournament on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • KYODO, REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Japan, which holds the record for the most Asian Cup championships, will begin its campaign for title No. 5 in January in Pool D, where it was drawn with Indonesia, Vietnam and 2017 champion Iraq on Thursday.

“We’ve been put in an extremely difficult group,” Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu said. “Our objective is winning the championship. We must not forget to enjoy this as we take on the challenge.”

Japan, ranked 20th in the world, lost the 2019 final against Qatar with Moriyasu at the helm. Despite his team’s top seeding in the pool against 67th-ranked Iraq, 95th-ranked Vietnam, currently led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier, and 149th-ranked Indonesia, he urged caution.

