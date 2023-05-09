Willian and Tom Cairney both scored twice to help Fulham beat Leicester City 5-3 at home on Monday, ending the visitors’ three-game unbeaten Premier League run and leaving them in the relegation zone after the day’s other results.

Leicester, which had taken five points from its last three matches, has 30 points with three games left, falling to 18th place below Everton and Nottingham Forest who both won later.

Fulham never really looked to be in danger, with Leicester playing catch-up throughout the contest after a dismal first-half display, which was criticized by playmaker James Maddison.