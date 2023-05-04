  • BayStars starter Trevor Bauer pitches against the Carp at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday. | KYODO
    BayStars starter Trevor Bauer pitches against the Carp at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Yokohama – Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer worked seven innings of one-run ball in his much-hyped debut in Japan, leading the DeNA BayStars to a 4-1 Central League win over the Hiroshima Carp on Wednesday.

Bauer (1-0) repeatedly got in and out of jams to keep the damage to a minimum while striking out nine before a crowd of 33,202 at Yokohama Stadium.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Cincinnati Reds allowed seven hits and walked one in a 98-pitch outing.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW