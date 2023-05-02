Japanese figure skating ice dance duo Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi expressed hope Tuesday that more skaters in their country will take up ice dance and pairs.

A day after announcing their retirement in a social media post, the duo, known to fans as “KanaDai,” told a news conference in Tokyo that the training environment for the two events has created a gap between Japan and the world’s leading nations.

Takahashi’s transition to ice dance in 2020 cast a spotlight on a figure skating discipline that had previously received little Japanese media attention.