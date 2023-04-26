Formula One’s Saturday sprint races will become standalone events, with a new “shootout” qualifying session replacing final practice at six grands prix in 2023, starting with Azerbaijan this weekend.

The FIA Formula One commission, which includes the 10 teams, voted unanimously for the change at a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday. The decision was approved by an e-vote of the World Motor Sport Council.

The changes mean Friday’s qualifying, which follows an hour-long opening practice session, will set the grid for Sunday’s main grand prix instead of the Saturday sprint.