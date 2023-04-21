The second session of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management opened Thursday in Tokyo, where J. League chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura appeared as a lecturer and spoke about Japan’s policy for growth.

“What’s important is how big a presence we can become in Asia,” Nonomura said. “If we can become a league that Asian players want to compete in, it will change the balance of world football.”

The FIFA program aims at deepening individuals’ knowledge of football operations. Its courses are held in person worldwide and online.