  • Koya Yuruki celebrates his second goal of the game for Vissel against Sanga in Kyoto on Saturday. | KYODO
    Koya Yuruki celebrates his second goal of the game for Vissel against Sanga in Kyoto on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kameoka, Kyoto Pref. – Koya Yuruki netted a second-half brace as Vissel Kobe claimed a 3-0 win over Kyoto Sanga on Saturday to remain top of the J. League first division.

Kobe needed time to unlock a Kyoto side that had won three straight, conceding just once in the process, but Yuruki’s two well-taken goals settled the leader’s nerves at Sanga Stadium.

“I’m glad I could help my team get a win,” said Yuruki, after bagging his first goals this term. “Each game feels like a final, and it’s huge to get a win away from home.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW