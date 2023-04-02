Kameoka, Kyoto Pref. – Koya Yuruki netted a second-half brace as Vissel Kobe claimed a 3-0 win over Kyoto Sanga on Saturday to remain top of the J. League first division.
Kobe needed time to unlock a Kyoto side that had won three straight, conceding just once in the process, but Yuruki’s two well-taken goals settled the leader’s nerves at Sanga Stadium.
“I’m glad I could help my team get a win,” said Yuruki, after bagging his first goals this term. “Each game feels like a final, and it’s huge to get a win away from home.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.