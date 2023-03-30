Japan’s Sara Dosho, who won the women’s 69-kilogram wrestling gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, announced Thursday she will retire.
Recalling her athletic career that she began at age 7, the 28-year-old Dosho wrote on Twitter she “has dedicated everything to wrestling” and “can proudly say that I have given my all” to the sport.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.