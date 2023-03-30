  • Kyodo

  • SHARE
Sara Dosho | JOC / VIA KYODO
Sara Dosho | JOC / VIA KYODO

Japan’s Sara Dosho, who won the women’s 69-kilogram wrestling gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, announced Thursday she will retire.

Recalling her athletic career that she began at age 7, the 28-year-old Dosho wrote on Twitter she “has dedicated everything to wrestling” and “can proudly say that I have given my all” to the sport.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW