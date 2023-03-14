Lone ozeki Takakeisho notched his first win of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, taking care of top-ranked maegashira Tamawashi in convincing fashion.

Under pressure following an opening-day loss to komusubi Tobizaru, Takakeisho relied on his powerful pushing and thrusting to send dangerous Mongolian veteran Tamawashi (1-1) over the straw before he had a chance to counter.

The three-time Emperor’s Cup winner delivered a strong opening hit and kept moving forward despite slipping slightly, winning the final bout of Day 2 by push out.