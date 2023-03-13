Ireland wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe scored a try each as flyhalf Johnny Sexton became the joint leading scorer in Six Nations history following a pulsating 22-7 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Replacement number eight Jack Conan scored Ireland’s third try as they turned up the heat in the second half despite the loss of both hookers to injury, leading to flanker Josh van der Flier throwing in at the line-out and three props in the front row of the scrum.

Scotland was in the game at halftime as it trailed 8-7 having scored a try through center Huw Jones, which will give the side some consolation heading into the Rugby World Cup where it will face Ireland and South Africa in their pool with only two teams to advance to the quarter-finals.