Shohei Ohtani looked up at the stands from the hero interview podium at Kyocera Dome Osaka and smiled.
Ohtani had just hit two home runs, including one, incredibly, from one knee to straightaway center, in Samurai Japan’s win over the Hanshin Tigers in a warmup for the World Baseball Classic. His every move was met by roars from the crowd in his first game in Japan since leaving for the Los Angeles Angels after the 2017 NPB season.
Now it was time to have a little fun.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.