Player protests and high-level resignations are dominating headlines amid a growing sense of reckoning in women’s soccer less than five months before the World Cup kicks off.

Noel Le Graet, president of France’s soccer federation (FFF), resigned on Tuesday, while Canada Soccer boss Nick Bontis stepped down a day earlier with those countries’ players embroiled in bitter disputes with their federations.

Canada’s women’s team have vowed to boycott a pre-World Cup camp next month over equal pay and support, while Le Graet faced allegations of harassment. A government ministry audit concluded the 81-year-old Le Graet did not have the “necessary legitimacy” for the position.