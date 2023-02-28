Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs has been ruled out of the March 8-21 World Baseball Classic, Nippon Professional Baseball said Tuesday.
The 28-year-old missed the Cubs’ spring training game with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday due to tightness in his left oblique and also the club’s training on Sunday before undergoing a thorough examination.
In their own announcement, the Cubs said additional details about Suzuki’s injury and spring training status would come at a later date. Cubs manager David Ross said he wasn’t ready to discuss what the injury might mean for Suzuki or Chicago’s Opening Day roster.
