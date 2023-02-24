London – British soccer commentator John Motson has died at age 77, his family announced in a statement on Thursday.
Popularly known as “Motty, “Motson started working on the BBC’s flagship soccer highlights show Match of the Day in 1971.
He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring from the organization in 2018.
