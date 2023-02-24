  • John Motson, seen before a match between Chelsea and Stoke in London in 2016, covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. | REUTERS
London – British soccer commentator John Motson has died at age 77, his family announced in a statement on Thursday.

Popularly known as “Motty, “Motson started working on the BBC’s flagship soccer highlights show Match of the Day in 1971.

He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring from the organization in 2018.

