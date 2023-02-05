Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma rose to the occasion and scored for a third game in succession to snatch a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth in an entertaining Premier League south-coast derby on Saturday.

With time running out and Bournemouth seemingly coming away from the Amex Stadium with a precious point, Mitoma stole into the box and rose high while back-pedaling to head home Jeremy Sarmiento’s cross at the near post in the 87th minute.

Mitoma had been doubled up on during the match as Bournemouth identified him as the danger man, attempting to blunt his speed and agility in the final third, but the 25-year-old was relentless in his quest for a breakthrough.