The Japanese government is considering awarding the People’s Honor Award to Shingo Kunieda, one of the greatest wheelchair tennis players of all time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

In January, Kunieda, a winner of 28 Grand Slam titles and three Paralympic gold medals in the men’s singles, retired while at the top of the world rankings.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed relevant ministries to decide whether Kunieda, 38, who began using a wheelchair as a 9-year-old as the result of a spinal tumor, is deserving of the award, Matsuno, the top government spokesman said.