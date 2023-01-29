Record 45-time grand sumo tournament winner Hakuho had his retirement ceremony Saturday when his topknot was cut, one strand at a time, by some 280 acquaintances including former wrestlers and prominent figures in Japan.

The Mongolian-born Hakuho retired in September 2021, and fellow former yokozuna Kisenosato, former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda were among the participants at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Hakuho wiped away tears when former yokozuna Harumafuji, also from Mongolia, snipped at the base of the knot before his former stablemaster, sumo elder Magaki, finally removed the bun worn by active wrestlers.